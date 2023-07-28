OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — The decision by the District Attorney to drop all charges in three separate officer involved shootings sent shockwaves once again through a community that is still healing.

Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna met with community leaders in northeast Oklahoma City before announcing to the public that the charges were being dismissed against the seven officers.

One of the leaders we talked to this afternoon said she didn’t expect this and can still feel the emotions from over two years ago.

“The lack of justice and or accountability to those that caused their family members deaths. It’s it’s daunting. It’s disappointing, It’s discouraging and it’s egregious,” said Sher Dickerson.

News Four asked Dickerson what message is to the community, her response was we have to continue to give a voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves.

Dickerson added she sends honest condolences to the families of all the victims.

Dozens of sheriff deputies also attended Friday’s meeting with the District Attorney.