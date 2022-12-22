OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County (BGCOKC) club members received some extra cheer this holiday.

According to the Boys & Girls Clubs of OK Co., members of the community donated gifts for over 1,000 BGCOKC club members for the organization’s annual Jolly Holiday Giveaway Drive. Members from 18 club locations benefited from the event, many of whom come from low-income households.

Club members open gifts at holiday parties. Image courtesy BGCOKC.

“For some of the children we serve, the gift they receive through the Club might be the only one they’ll open this year,” said Teena Belcik, BGCOKC President and CEO. “We’re incredibly grateful to community members who donated and wrapped presents, helping put smiles on kids’ faces this holiday season.”

Officials say one of Oklahoma City’s leading staffing providers, Express Employment Professionals, donated $15,000 to begin the drive.

“It truly takes a village to provide for the kids at all our Clubs,” said Heather Shockey, BGCOKC support services coordinator. “From the event sponsors and gift-wrapping volunteers to the staff who buy and distribute gifts, there are dozens of people involved in making the Jolly Holiday Giveaway a success. It’s a team effort, and our members’ joy makes the hard work worth it.”