Company awarded contract to run Oklahoma’s new case management system serving those with developmental, intellectual disabilities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) awarded a contract to Therap Services, LLC to run the state’s new case management system that will support people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The new case management system is designed to efficiently capture disabled clients’ unique needs, as well as the needs of people on the waiting list, prioritizing a planning process that is person-centered and streamlined, according to an OKDHS news release.

Third-party assessments will be performed on individuals living with developmental disabilities who are on the state’s waiting list for Medicaid Home and Community Based Waiver Services.

The case management system interfaces with the assessment to do the following:

Thoroughly capture an individual’s unique needs;

Project valid cost estimates for services;

Pair families with resources while they wait.

OKDHS can use the system to document contacts with families and changes to life circumstances to provide real-time resource navigation assistance while families wait for services.

Waiver services in Oklahoma currently has a 13-year wait, with just over 5,800 individuals waiting.

“Therap’s statewide case management solution gives individuals, community service providers and OKDHS case managers real-time access to information and data to provide better outcomes and decisions for our customers,” said Beth Scrutchins, OKDHS Director of Developmental Disabilities Services. “People on the waiting list will benefit as well, with a seamless transition from application to resources, and then services, all within one system. Their resource navigation will be centrally maintained to follow them throughout their journey to services, providing meaningful input to the services that could make the most positive impacts in their lives.”

OKDHS officials say the agency is dedicated to eliminating the waiting list for waiver services for individuals who have developmental disabilities. They say the assessment and case management solution will help the agency toward that mission.

“Therap is extremely honored and excited to have been chosen by the state of Oklahoma to implement our person-centered, data-driven solution,” said Jeff Case, Therap National Director of Business Development. “We believe that all stakeholders will benefit from the secure, transparent solution that Therap will offer Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We look forward to working with OKDHS to reach our shared goals of improving lives and increasing access to services across the state.”

Go to oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/dd/developmental-disabilities-services.html to learn more about Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disabilities Services, including Home and Community Based Waiver Services.

Go to oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/dd/areacontactinfo.html to apply for services.