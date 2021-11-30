Company celebrating National Cookie Day with free treats

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tiffs Treats cookies

Tiffs Treats cookies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As you’re starting your holiday shopping, one business hopes you’ll take the time to celebrate National Cookie Day as well.

Tiff’s Treats is celebrating National Cookie Day on Saturday, Dec. 4 by handing out free chocolate chip cookies to customers.

The offer is good for one cookie per person, and customers must be present to receive the free cookie.

Organizers say Tiff’s Treats is also offering five cookie fans the chance to win free cookies for 10 people on their gift list, a $250 gift card, and a one-year Tiff’s Treats Elites membership.

Tiff’s Treats is located at 505 E. Sheridan Ave., Suite 101 in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter