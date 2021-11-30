Company celebrating National Cookie Day with free treats

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As you’re starting your holiday shopping, one business hopes you’ll take the time to celebrate National Cookie Day as well.

Tiff’s Treats is celebrating National Cookie Day on Saturday, Dec. 4 by handing out free chocolate chip cookies to customers.

The offer is good for one cookie per person, and customers must be present to receive the free cookie.

Organizers say Tiff’s Treats is also offering five cookie fans the chance to win free cookies for 10 people on their gift list, a $250 gift card, and a one-year Tiff’s Treats Elites membership.

Tiff’s Treats is located at 505 E. Sheridan Ave., Suite 101 in Oklahoma City.