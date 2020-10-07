Company looking to hire 50 full-time employees in Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A consumer technology company is looking to hire dozens of new employees for their warehouse team.

Petra Industries is looking to hire 50 full-time employees and will be holding a job fair at their distribution center, located at 3400 S. Kelly Ave. in Edmond.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16, the hiring event will allow candidates to go through the entire interview process in quick sessions. Qualified candidates will be presented with job offers on the spot.

“For those in need of a job or searching for an opportunity to move into a career in distribution, this will be a prime moment,” said Ashley Fulk, Petra Director of Human Resources. “We are a dynamic company, and we deal with hundreds of name brands and thousands of products. Our employees gain a valuable, in-depth knowledge of distribution with their involvement in these behind-the-scenes processes. They’ll also receive competitive wage rates and benefits as well as discounts on the products we carry.”

