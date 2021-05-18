Company with Yukon facility agrees to pay $395,000 in back wages

YUKON, Okla. (AP) — A company with a Yukon, Oklahoma, facility has agreed to pay $395,000 in back wages under a settlement of hiring discrimination allegations.

Under the deal announced Monday by the U.S. Labor Department, Conduent Inc. will compensate 1,624 job applicants while continuing to deny any equal employment violations.

The company, which formerly operated as Xerox Commercial Solutions, was accused of discriminating against applicants from March 2013 through March 2015.

Conduent said in a statement it worked with the Labor Department to resolve the matter and noted the allegations were made under previous ownership.