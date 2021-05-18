Company with Yukon facility agrees to pay $395,000 in back wages

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YUKON, Okla. (AP) — A company with a Yukon, Oklahoma, facility has agreed to pay $395,000 in back wages under a settlement of hiring discrimination allegations.

Under the deal announced Monday by the U.S. Labor Department, Conduent Inc. will compensate 1,624 job applicants while continuing to deny any equal employment violations.

The company, which formerly operated as Xerox Commercial Solutions, was accused of discriminating against applicants from March 2013 through March 2015.

Conduent said in a statement it worked with the Labor Department to resolve the matter and noted the allegations were made under previous ownership.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report