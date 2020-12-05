Completion date extended for first phase of Norman storm debris removal

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The completion date for Norman’s first phase of storm debris removal has been extended to Dec. 22.

City officials are extending the first phase’s completion date because the volume of debris across the city from the late-October ice storm is larger than anticipated, according to a City of Norman news release.

The second phase of debris removal is now expected to begin on Dec. 28 to allow community members preparation time and out-of-state crews to return home for Christmas, according to the news release.

Two sets of trucks are being used for debris removal, and both sets are active in all wards.

“The first set are aerial removal or bucket trucks focused on removing hazardous overhead branches from public rights of way,” the news release states. “The second set are dedicated debris removal trucks performing collection for residential properties.”

The trucks’ large size prevents them from entering dead end streets or private roads such as those found in housing additions.

“These roads do not provide adequate space for the trucks to maneuver without the potential for damage to property,” the news release states. “Residents living on a private street that wish to participate in the debris removal program must place their debris at the public right of way.”

Debris also cannot be removed if there are obstructions in the way such as mailboxes, fire hydrants, gas meters or water meters, according to the news release.

City leaders remind community members of the following:

Pick-up is available to residential properties only. Debris cannot be collected from commercial, industrial, intuitional, non-profit or multi-family properties.

Only debris placed on the public right-of-way will be eligible for collection. Do not place debris in alleys for collection. Debris on private roads will not be picked up unless moved to the public right-of-way.

Do not place debris near mail boxes, poly carts, water meter vaults, gas meters, fire hydrants or any other above-ground utility.

Residents should make every effort to place debris along the public street rights-of-way. This should include vegetative and debris only. This material should be cut in approximately 8- foot to 12-foot lengths and stacked in piles along the right-of-way or within five feet of the curb or edge of roadway. Do not bag these items.

Weekly household garbage and yard waste collection will continue its normal schedule. Limbs no larger than 2 inches in diameter, bundled in 4 foot lengths will be picked up by the City Sanitation Division. Please place the bags of yard waste along the curb as usual, but keep separate from the storm debris.

Community members who have questions about property damage caused by the city’s debris removal operation should contact Tony Mensah at (405) 329-2524 or tony.mensah@normanok.gov.

