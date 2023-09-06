OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Following the State Department of Education’s announcement of a new partnership with The Prager University Foundation, known as PragerU, reactions are pouring in across the OKC metro.

OSDE now joins Florida in its adoption of the partnership with the conservative media non-profit, which offers free civics, science and history videos.

In a Tuesday release about the partnership, State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who often talks about banning “indoctrination,” said the effort will enrich Oklahoma students:

Official press release provided by the State Department of Education

In the release, Superintendent Walters also says PragerU offers high quality materials that are rich in American history.

However, there are concerns about the non-profit’s credibility.

PragerU’s website says it’s not accredited, and it’s not an actual academic institution.

“Our students should go to school and get an education, not a woke liberal indoctrination,” Walters said in a previous interview with KFOR about the state of education in Oklahoma.

Many of the videos have already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times across the country.

However, at least one historian who checked out some of the materials said he’s concerned the lessons lack important context and details.

“Them becoming the company that provides education materials to to Oklahoma schools around history—I’m very concerned about that,” said Karlos Hill, PhD, in an interview Wednesday with the station.

Hill is Advisor to the President for Community Engagement and Regents’ Professor of African and African American Studies at the University of Oklahoma.

“I would have some deep concerns about them playing not just a role, any role in the education because of the content that I’ve seen,” he added.

While the company did not respond to KFOR’s request for comment, they say their focus is changing minds.

“PragerU shapes the narrative. We start conversations that other conservative organizations have never been able to tackle in media or culture,” PragerU claims in its 2023 Biannual Report.

PragerU claims their videos have been viewed eight billion times throughout the lifespan of the company, including almost two million times in 2022, alone.

“We drive conversations the left doesn’t want to talk about. We’ve built an industry of young, pro-America personalities and content to do it,” the company adds in the report.

Dr. Hill is concerned the conservative media may not present history as it happened, saying he reviewed a history about Frederick Douglass and slavery.

“The video almost frames Frederick Douglass as an apologist for slavery, explaining why American slavery didn’t end during the revolutionary period and why it had to exist into the 1850s. That’s a position that Frederick Douglass would have never articulated,” he said to KFOR.

“If you actually know who Frederick Douglass is, what he stood for, what he fought for, you would be very disappointed in what you with, what you what your students or what your children would be learning,” he added.

“The details, the context… that is all cast to the side…[it’s] just teaching our kids the incorrect history,” Hill continued.

It’s a sentiment reflected by CAIR-Oklahoma Executive Director Adam Soltan.

CAIR-OK is calling for the Oklahoma State Department of Education to drop PragerU, claiming it is an anti-Muslim classroom content provider that could alienate an entire population of people in the state.

“We watched a series of videos ranging from the creation of the state of Israel to the relations between Christians and Muslims in Egypt and they’re full of anti-Muslim stereotypes, Islamophobic rhetoric that does not benefit the educational experience of young Oklahoma children,” Soltan said.

“Every student, children in particular, are deserving of an environment where they not only learn what they need to learn to succeed in life but where they can do so safely,” he added.

KFOR contacted the state’s curriculum review board about PragerU’s approval but did not hear back.

However, the station is aware of at least one Oklahoma school district that says PragerU is not part of their adopted curriculum.