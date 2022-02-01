OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As our state gets set for another winter storm, many are hoping we don’t see a repeat of what happened at this time last year.

Oklahoma utility companies paid hundreds of times cost to energy companies for natural gas to keep lights on and furnaces lit in homes and businesses in February of 2021. Those costs are now being passed on to rate payers, but why was that allowed to happen in the first place?

Oklahoma does have laws that protect consumers from price gouging during emergencies but those regulations don’t apply to petroleum products on the commodities market.

“We do have laws that protect our consumers here in the state of Oklahoma from price gouging,” said Meredith Wegener, OCU Law Professor.

Experts are talking about the Emergency Price Stabilization Act.

Last February, we saw record cold temperatures. Gov. Kevin Stitt declared an emergency. That’s when the act kicks in preventing businesses from raising prices more than 10 percent for items in high demand.

“Think about a huge snow storm. The last thing you want to do is have your local hardware store jack up the price on snow shovels or toilet paper or whatever it might be that people are looking for. It’s not fair to the customers to allow them to price gouge like that. Well the same should apply to petroleum commodities, unfortunately it doesn’t,” said Rep. Andy Fugate.

The 2021 winter storm.

The Democrat from Del City is referring to the exceptions to the statute. In state law the very first thing listed is “regional, national or international petroleum commodity markets.”

“That was a change that was made in 2008 to specifically include petroleum commodities,” said Fugate.

Fugate says Senate Bill 1554 made those changes. The legislation was co-authored by Secretary of State Brian Bingman, back when he was a state senator. We reached out to his office but did not get a response. Experts say the fact that oil and gas are traded in markets outside of the state make price gouging laws questionable with commodities.

We reached out to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office. They sent us the following statement:

“The Attorney General has in fact been investigating these matters since shortly after the February 2021 winter storm began. While the agency will not provide updates of its investigation, the Attorney General can confirm that it remains ongoing.” OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE

So what is being done to make sure what happened last February doesn’t happen again? Fugate says there needs to be a law change so law enforcement can do their job.

“We need to have the Attorney General’s Office going out and investigating and prosecuting those folks who unfairly profited off the people of Oklahoma,” said Fugate.

Fugate says he argued last spring for law changes so that the attorney general could go back and retrieve funds spent on petroleum commodities, but that change was shot down.. He says he is not aware of any new legislation on the docket this session that would change the current laws.