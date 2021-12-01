Concrete pavement maintenance to begin on Norman street next week

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Select concrete panel replacement work will begin on a street in Norman next week.

The work will begin Monday, Dec. 6 on Berry Road between Boyd and Main streets, and is expected to last for 35 days, according to a City of Norman news release.

Taking alternate routes is advised as construction is expected to cause minor traffic impact.

“This project involves rehabilitation of the existing pavement including concrete panel replacement,” the news release states.

A-Tech Paving will perform the work.

Norman voters in April approved issuing $27 million in bonds to fund resurfacing, rehabilitating and reconstructing neighborhood streets as part of a five-year, five category program. Those five categories are as follows:

Urban Asphalt Street Rehabilitation

Urban Concrete Street Rehabilitation

Urban Road Reconstruction

Rural Road Rehabilitation

Preventative Maintenance

The project locations that will receive improvements is as follows:

Shiloh Heights Addition: Triad Village Drive (12th Avenue NE / Alameda Street)

Edgemere Addition: Rosedale Drive (Boyd Street / Camden Way)

Westfield Manor Addition: Berry Road (Lindsey Street / Main Street)

Lincoln Terrace Addition: Barkley Avenue (Boyd Street / Mockingbird Lane)

Woodslawn Addition: Regent Street (Denison Drive / Berry Road)

Denison Drive (Berry Road / Sherry Avenue)