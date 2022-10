OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.

Condominium fire in OKC. Image KFOR.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire at the Cape Cod Condominiums is almost out. There are about eight units involved with fighting this fire.

Officials say one person has been taken to a children’s hospital nearby in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.