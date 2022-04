BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City metro area fire departments are battling a blaze that is burning two condos.

Bethany, Oklahoma City and Warr Acres fire department crews are working to extinguish the blaze in the 7100 block of NW 16th.

Two condos are on fire, according to authorities.

Firefighters at a condo fire in the metro area.

