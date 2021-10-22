Confirmed mountain lion sighting in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Another mountain lion has been spotted in Oklahoma.

The mountain lion was seen in Pittsburg County.

The latest sighting is the fourth confirmed mountain lion spotted in Oklahoma this year. The other sightings were in Cimarron, Ottawa and Pawnee counties.

Mountain lion sightings.

There were seven bona fide sightings of mountain lions in Oklahoma in 2020, the most ever in the Sooner State.

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife biologists were able to make the first confirmed mountain lion report in Pittsburg County earlier this week.

Mountain lion tracks.

Wildlife officials say it was a male judging by the size of the tracks and length of stride.

Mountain lions are still considered a transient species for Oklahoma despite the growing number of sightings.