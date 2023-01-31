OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A street sign in Midtown has some drivers scratching their heads. It appears to tell drivers to yield to pedestrians before they turn the wrong way down a one-way street.

“A lot of people will try to go straight into the one way, but you can’t go into it. And then they’ll try to overcorrect and then the car will be coming from another direction. So, it always just is this never ending [problem],” said Amber May, a florist designer at a nearby business.

If you drive west on Northwest 13th in Midtown, you’ll see the signs at each intersection. It tells drivers to look out for pedestrians before hanging a right.

However, at Robinson Avenue, if you follow the sign and actually turn right, you’d drive down a one-way street the wrong way.

“It’s a goofy little corner,” said May.

The florists at Floral and Hardy said the signs were installed January 12th.

The next day, the owner, Gary Taft, called the city but didn’t hear back.

Taft once again called Tuesday.

“It lets people believe that they can turn right at this light,” Taft told the city employee over the phone.

After they hung up, Taft told KFOR what they said.

“Now they throw it off on traffic management. They put up signs where they told them to put it up,” said Taft.

News 4 contacted the Public Works department. They told us after researching for a few hours, they realized there was never a request for the sign. It will be removed soon.