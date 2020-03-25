Congressman Cole to host telephone town hall on COVID-19 pandemic

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) announced today that he will host a constituent telephone town hall focused on the nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Cole will provide updates on the steps taken by the federal government to combat the virus, slow the spread and provide relief to the American people.

To offer constituents a physician’s perspective during the call, Cole will be joined remotely on the line by Dr. Jason Sanders, Senior Vice President and Provost of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread and raise alarm nationwide, I am committed to keeping my constituents as informed as possible. While we all take necessary social distancing precautions that prevent us from meeting in person during this public health crisis, I am grateful that we can still be in touch over the phone. I want to thank Dr. Jason Sanders in advance for lending his medical insight and expertise and helping field constituent questions,” said Cole.

The number for Thursday evening’s call is 888-544-2335.

Click here to sign up for this and future teleconferences with Representative Cole.