DEWEY, Okla. (KFOR) – A congressman from Oklahoma is hosting town hall meetings across western Oklahoma.

Congressman Frank Lucas will hold town hall meetings in Dewey, Major, Alfalfa, Woodward, and Woods counties on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5.

Residents around the locations are invited to attend and share their thoughts on current events.

Organizers say Lucas will be discussing recent work in Congress, taking questions from constituents, and seeking input on legislation.

Thursday, May 4

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Great Plains Bank, 100 S. Broadway St. in Taloga

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Fairview Community Center, 206 E. Broadway St. in Fairview

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Farm Bureau of Alfalfa County, 113 S. Grand Ave. in Cherokee.

Friday, May 5

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th St in Woodward

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Northwestern Oklahoma State University, EC 109, 709 Oklahoma Blvd. in Alva.