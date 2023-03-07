WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A congressman from Oklahoma is holding a series of in-person town hall meetings.

Congressman Josh Brecheen will hold a series of town hall meetings on March 13 and March 17.

Organizers say constituents are invited to attend, share their thoughts, and ask questions on policy issues.

Monday, March 13

8 a.m. to 9 a.m.: The Old Corral (Cafe), 831 Pennsylvania Ave. in Hartshorne

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: The Serendipity Event Center, 128 E. Main St. in Wilburton

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, 105 Reynolds Ave. in Poteau

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Muldrow Public Library, 711 W. Shawntel Smith Blvd. in Muldrow

5 p.m.t o 6 p.m.: Sequoyah County Fairgrounds, 464101 E. 1070 Rd. in Sallisaw.

Friday, March 17

8 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Grace M. Pickens Public Library, 209 E. 9th St. in Holdenville

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Coal County Library, 115 W. Ohio Ave. in Coalgate

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Atoka County Library, 279 E. A St., in Atoka

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Madill City Library, 500 W. Overton St. in Madill

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Murray State College, Ag Science building Chapman Conference Center, 1 Murray Campus Dr. in Tishomingo.