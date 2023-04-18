KREBS, Okla. (KFOR) – A Congressman from Oklahoma announced that he will hold several in-person town halls to speak with constituents.

Congressman Josh Brecheen will host town hall meetings on Tuesday, May 2 and Friday, May 5.

Constituents are invited to share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington and Oklahoma.

The town halls will be as follows:

Tuesday, May 2

8 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Krebs Community Center, 85 S. Main St. in Krebs

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: VFW Post 8798, 121182 State Hwy 9 in Eufaula

12p.m. to 1 p.m.: Fort Gibson American Legion Post 20, 201 SE Railroad St. in Fort Gibson

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Wagoner Community Building, 102 N. Jefferson St. in Wagoner.

Friday, May 5

9:30 a.m. to10:30 a.m.: Washington County Fairgrounds, 1109 N. Delaware St. in Dewey

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Chelsea Civic Center, 618 Pine St. in Chelsea.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Oologah Town Hall, 225 W. Alta Ave. in Oologah.