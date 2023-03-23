WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A congressman from Oklahoma says he is planning to connect with constituents through various events.

Congressman Josh Brecheen announced that he will host his first town hall on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

During the call, Brecheen will provide an update on some of the most pressing policy issues facing the country and answer live questions from constituents.

To be on the call, call 888-480-3675. You can also live stream the event here.

Brecheen will also hold a series of town halls from April 3 through April 5.

Monday, April 3

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Chouteau Town Hall, 111 S. Lewis St. in Chouteau.

Tuesday, April 4

8 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Hillside Christian Church, 1348 W. Davis Dr. in Nowata

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Clanton’s Cafe, 319 E. Illinois Ave. in Vinita

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Commons Hall Auditorium, 200 I St. NE in Miami.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Jay Public School, Bulldog Arena, 470 E. Monroe St. in Jay.

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Grove City Hall, 104 W. Third St. in Grove.

Wednesday, April 5

8:30 .am. to 9:30 a.m.: Henryetta Civic Center, 115 S. 4th St. in Henryetta

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Hugo Agriplex Convention Center, 415 E. Rena St. in Hugo

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Broken Bow Library, 404 N. Broadway St. in Broken Bow

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Museum of the Red River, 812 E. Lincoln Rd. in Idabel.