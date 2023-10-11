OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Eyeing a new face in leadership in the hall of Congress, Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) announced on Wednesday his bid to run for Majority Leader after reaching out to every member of the Conference over the last week.

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) announces bid for majority leader on formerly “Twitter” now “X”

According to Rep. Hern, “Once we unify and elect a Speaker, our leadership team will need a policy-focused conservative Majority Leader. I promise you no one will outwork me, listen more carefully, or advance the Republican legislative agenda more faithfully than me.”