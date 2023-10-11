OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Eyeing a new face in leadership in the hall of Congress, Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) announced on Wednesday his bid to run for Majority Leader after reaching out to every member of the Conference over the last week.
According to Rep. Hern, “Once we unify and elect a Speaker, our leadership team will need a policy-focused conservative Majority Leader. I promise you no one will outwork me, listen more carefully, or advance the Republican legislative agenda more faithfully than me.”