CHEYENNE, Okla. (KFOR) – A congressman from Oklahoma will host a series of town hall meetings to speak with residents in the Sooner State.

Congressman Frank Lucas will hold town hall meetings in Creek, Osage, Kay, Pawnee, and Payne counties next week.

Residents are invited to attend and share their thoughts on current events in Washington, D.C. and across the state.

Organizers say Lucas will be taking questions about issues important to constituents of the Third Congressional District, and seeking input on legislation currently before Congress.

Monday, Aug. 22

Creek County Town Hall Meeting : 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Mannford Community Center, located at 100 Cimarron Drive in Mannford.

: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Mannford Community Center, located at 100 Cimarron Drive in Mannford. Osage County Town Hall Meeting: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Pawhuska Community Center, located at 520 Lynn Ave. in Pawhuska.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Kay County Town Hall Meeting : 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Standing Bear Museum, located at 601 Standing Bear Parkway in Ponca City.

: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Standing Bear Museum, located at 601 Standing Bear Parkway in Ponca City. Pawnee County Town Hall Meeting : 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Pawnee City Hall, located at 510 Illinois St. in Pawnee.

: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Pawnee City Hall, located at 510 Illinois St. in Pawnee. Payne County Town Hall Meeting: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Rural Electric Cooperative, located at 3305 S. Boomer Rd. in Stillwater.