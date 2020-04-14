Congressman Tom Cole to host telephone town hall for small business owners

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma congressman is hosting a telephone town hall to discuss the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call will be held between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 16.

Congressman Tom Cole will provide updates on the steps taken by the federal government to support small businesses.

“As Americans hunker down in their homes and wait for this coronavirus crisis to pass, many families and businesses are struggling to stay afloat. Small businesses and their dedicated workers have taken some of the worst economic hits and by no fault of their own. While navigating the emergency resources available to small businesses can be overwhelming, I am hopeful that this telephone town hall meeting will help provide some clarity and reassurance. I want to thank my good friend and colleague House Small Business Committee Ranking Member Steve Chabot for lending his insight and being available to answer questions from constituents of the Fourth District,” said Cole.

Details for participating in the call are below:

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2020

Time: 6:00-7:00 p.m. CT

Dial In: 888-652-0386

Click here to sign up to participate in Cole’s telephone town halls.