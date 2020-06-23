Congresswoman Horn calling on IRS to disclose roadblocks preventing stimulus checks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Congresswoman from Oklahoma is calling on the Internal Revenue Service to disclose any roadblocks that are preventing them from delivering economic impact payments.

Three months after the CARES Act was passed, officials say 35 million Americans are still waiting on their stimulus checks.

The IRS economic impact payments hotline is frequently jammed and constituents report difficulty receiving assistance.

“Oklahomans who are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic need help now,” said Congresswoman Kendra Horn. “Three months ago we passed economic impact payments, historic unemployment assistance, and small business aid in the CARES Act. I’ve heard from hundreds of Oklahomans who are still waiting on their stimulus checks. Our work is not over until every Oklahoman has received the assistance they need. We know the IRS has made a significant effort to deliver relief to all eligible individuals especially given the agency’s historic underfunding. I’m calling on the IRS to disclose the barriers this program faces and report the resources they need to finish the job.”

During the pandemic, Congresswoman Horn has helped more than 800 constituents receive pandemic relief, including 277 people with stimulus checks and IRS issues.

Congresswoman Horn’s office regularly offers one-on-one assistance with federal agencies to help residents of Oklahoma’s 5th District.