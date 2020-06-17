Congresswoman Horn hosting town hall to answer questions, provide updates to bill, relief packages

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma congresswoman is hosting a series of town hall events to connect with constituents to discuss updates to several bills and answer questions.

Congresswoman Kendra Horn says she is preparing for the ‘Weekly Summer Virtual Town Hall’ on Wednesday, June 17 at 12 p.m.

You can submit questions online and watch the town hall on Facebook.

After that, she is hosting a ‘Hunger and Food Insecurity Town Hall’ with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. That town hall will be held on Wednesday, June 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can register on her website.

Finally, Horn says she will also host a telephone town hall with constituents on Monday, June 22 at 6 p.m.

During the town hall, she will provide updates on COVID-19 relief packages, the Justice in Policing Act, and her bill to provide mental health crisis response training to law enforcement officers. She will also take questions from Oklahomans.

“Our nation is at a critical moment as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, respond to the health and economic impacts from this pandemic, and grapple with the need to address systemic racism and our broken policing system. Virtual and telephone town halls help continue these conversations,” said Congresswoman Horn. “A government of, by, and for the people means that it’s important for me to provide updates about the work I am doing in Washington and here at home. Town halls help me stay connected to the community and are an important opportunity for me to listen and respond to the concerns and challenges facing Oklahomans.”

To participate, call (855) 962-1157 to join or stream it live online.