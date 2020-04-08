Congresswoman Horn pushing for PPP program to drop barriers for small businesses in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma congresswoman is calling on the Small Business Administration to take immediate steps regarding the Paycheck Protection Program.

The PPP, which launched last Friday, is meant to distribute fully forgivable loans for businesses to cover payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities.

However, Rep. Kendra Horn says that small business owners have reported barriers to the program, like lenders refusing to take new applications for PPP loans. Additionally, she says if a business’ primary lender does not accept their PPP application, they are left with nowhere to turn.

“Unfortunately, these barriers might appear insurmountable to many small businesses, particularly as the PPP has a limited amount of funding that is being distributed on a first come, first served basis,” a release from Horn’s office read.

In a letter to U.S. Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza, Rep. Horn expressed concern about small businesses needing financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were shocked and disappointed to learn that, contrary to Congressional intent, individual qualified lenders have been demanding additional requirements of businesses that wish to apply for a loan, including an existing small business relationship between the lender and the business,” said Congresswoman Horn, Congresswoman Spanberger, and their colleagues. “We ask that the SBA and the Department of Treasury provide additional guidance to PPP lenders that would clarify eligibility requirements and encourage lenders to provide PPP loans to all eligible businesses.”

The lawmakers called on the SBA and the Treasury Department to provide additional guidance to PPP lenders that would clarify eligibility requirements and encourage lenders to provide PPP loans to all eligible businesses.

Click here to read the letter.