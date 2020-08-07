Congresswoman Horn to host Youth Voices – Black Lives Matter Town Hall

Rep. Kendra Horn will host a town hall that will focus on the voices, experiences and concerns of young Oklahomans.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn will host a virtual town hall focusing on the voices, experiences and concerns of young Oklahomans.

Youth Voices: A Black Lives Matter Conversation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, according to a news release from Horn’s office.

You can join the town hall via Zoom with Zoom ID 968 7652 0904. The town hall will be streamed live on fb.com/RepKendraHorn.

Elected officials and community leaders will participate in a panel during the town hall to discuss topics that include civic engagement, mental health, education equity and criminal justice reform.

The event is open to the public, but questions will be reserved for students and young adults, who are encouraged to participate and ask questions.

“Our young people’s perspectives are too often overlooked, and this town hall is a forum for an honest conversation with our city and state’s future leaders. The unprecedented health and economic challenges facing our communities right now have impacted all of us in many ways. This is especially true for young people, particularly Black, Indigenous, and People of Color,” Horn said. “COVID-19 has introduced so much uncertainty into their lives on top of the lived experiences of systemic racism highlighted in the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd. I am proud to bring together a panel of local leaders to talk about the issues important to young Oklahomans such as mental health, education, and criminal justice reform. Creating a more inclusive Oklahoma means listening to the next generation and making their voices heard in Congress and in our communities.”

The following individuals will participate in the panel:

• Representative Jason Lowe, District 97 – Oklahoma House of Representatives

• Lieutenant Wayland Cubit, Oklahoma City Police Department – Founder, OKCPD’s Family Awareness and Community Teamwork Unit (F.A.C.T.) Youth Outreach Program

• Jason Brown, Deputy Superintendent – Oklahoma City Public Schools

• Kaitlyn Wilkinson, MSW, Communications Specialist – NorthCare

The following student leadership organizations will participate in the town hall: Douglass High School Law Academy, Generation Citizen, OKC Black Lives Matter Youth Leadership Organization, OKCPD Youth Leadership Academy and the FACT Mentoring Program.

This will be Horn’s 25th town hall of the year, the news release states.

