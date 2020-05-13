Congresswoman Kendra Horn asking Oklahomans to share their experiences applying for unemployment assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn is asking Oklahomans who have applied for unemployment assistance to share their stories through a survey.

On March 27, the CARES Act was signed into law, providing additional relief for unemployed Oklahomans, including an additional 13 weeks of assistance, expanded eligibility for self-employed workers, independent contractors, and gig workers, and an additional $600 weekly Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit.

The CARES Act provided Oklahoma an additional $10,963,616 to administer expanded unemployment assistance during the pandemic.

Horn, OK-5, says many eligible Oklahomans have been denied benefits and cannot get assistance from state agencies.

“Seven weeks after the CARES Act was signed into law, Oklahomans still aren’t getting the unemployment assistance I fought for,” said Horn. “Our state has dropped the ball on implementing this program, and people need help now. We have get to the bottom of this and fix it. To help our leaders better understand the challenges that Oklahomans face using the unemployment system, I’m asking people to tell me their stories and share their experiences.”

The survey can be found here.