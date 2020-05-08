Congresswoman Kendra Horn to host Tribal Community Virtual Town Hall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn will be hosting a virtual town hall to address COVID-19 challenges for Tribal Nations.

The town hall is set for Tuesday, May 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The virtual town hall will focus on issues facing tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as health care, unemployment, economic development, and implementation of the CARES Act, which included an $8 billion relief fund for Tribal governments and Tribally-owned entities.

“Indian Country cannot be left behind. This virtual town hall is an important opportunity to discuss the unique challenges facing Tribal Nations during this pandemic and beyond,” said Horn, OK-5. “Native Americans and Tribes are an integral part of our communities. It is critical that we recognize and honor the sovereignty of Tribal Nations and the work necessary to meet our obligations and provide critical support during this pandemic. I have and will continue to fight to ensure that our Tribal communities receive the support and relief they need during this public health crisis.”

Congresswoman Horn will be joined by:

Rear Admiral Travis Watts, Director of Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Service

Elijah McIntosh, Board Chairman of Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium

Charles Tippeconnic, Tribal Partnership Specialist U.S Census

Anyone interested in participating can register for the virtual town hall here.