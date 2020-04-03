Congresswoman Kendra Horn urging congressional leadership to pursue targeted, bipartisan solutions in next stimulus bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-5) is urging the House and Senate to focus on targeted, bipartisan relief proposals in the next stimulus bill.

Horn sent a letter to congressional leadership on Thursday urging lawmakers, instead, to address the needs of frontline workers, the health care system, and the economy.

The letter was signed by 17 House Members of the Blue Dog Caucus, and condemns partisan proposals from both parties unrelated to the COVID-19 response.

“Congress must stay laser-focused on addressing the health and economic crisis that our country now faces,” said Horn. “This is not the time for partisanship or political pet projects. I am urging both parties to work together and focus the next stimulus package on providing the relief that struggling Americans need.”

The full text of the letter to congressional leadership is below.

Dear Speaker Pelosi, Leader Hoyer, Leader McCarthy, Leader McConnell and Leader Schumer:

As this unprecedented public health and economic crisis continues to unfold, it is clear that Congress will have to revisit the evolving needs of our frontline workers, our health care system, our states, and our economy.

In a divided government, the only way Congress will be able to take meaningful action is to put politics aside and pursue bipartisan solutions that can pass a Democratic-led House and a Republican-led Senate, and can then go to President Trump’s desk for a signature. At this point, both parties are guilty of having put forward partisan legislation that, in the era of divided government, would do nothing to contain the spread of COVID-19 or deliver peace of mind to the American people.

With lives and livelihoods on the line, there is no time to waste for partisan posturing. We urge all of you to work together and focus on bipartisan solutions that are specific to the pandemic response. If the partisan posturing continues in either chamber of Congress, our votes should not be taken for granted.

The COVID-19 pandemic will affect the lives of every single American. In this pivotal moment, Americans are uniquely dependent on their leaders to do the right thing and put the country over party. The American people want to see the leaders of both parties talking to one another rather than at one another through the press. It is incumbent on all of us to meet this moment—our country depends on it.

Sincerely,

Kendra S. Horn

Member of Congress

Oklahoma’s 5th District