Construction and flooding in Perkins neighborhood make it difficult for residents to get in and out

PERKINS, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in a Perkins neighborhood are frustrated since there’s no easy way in and out of the neighborhood due to construction and flooding.

Residents say construction, which has been going on for about a year, blocks two entrances to the neighborhood. When it rains, it makes it very hard, sometimes impossible, to drive through the only other entrance.

“It’s frustrating,” Raven Dixon said.

“The city doesn’t seem to be touching this at all,” Angela Rogers said.

“Anytime it rains, it completely floods. It’s been to points where we can’t get our vehicles out, and like yesterday, we were not able to get home,” Dixon said.

“Last night, there were several of us that had to park here in this parking lot, because we could not get our cars through there,” Rogers said.

Flooding is causing a number of problems in a Perkins neighborhood.

They also say the culvert is often clogged. They’re also worried about other effects of flooding.

“If any emergency were to actually happen in this neighborhood, we’re really concerned that the emergency vehicle would not be able to make it through safely,” Rogers said.

“There are times my daughter couldn’t get to school. Friends had to come get her before this was shut down, so she could go to school. That’s not right. We should be able to get out of our houses,” Dixon said.

Residents say they’ve called the city multiple times and are told they’re working on it. KFOR reached out to the mayor, vice mayor and city manager. None of them wanted to comment.

KFOR also tried to get in contact with the head of the construction company but have not heard back.

In the meantime, neighbors hope there’s a solution sooner rather than later.

“People want to get home, and where this is the only entrance and exit, it’s just very frustrating,” Dixon said.

“I just hope it’s done soon, so we can get in and out of our neighborhood safely and before school starts, so it doesn’t create an even bigger nightmare,” Rogers said.