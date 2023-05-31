NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An effort aimed at combating the crisis of mental health in Oklahoma is now underway to expand the Behavioral Health Center in Norman.

Hospital officials say the center’s construction is a part of a collaboration between Norman Regional Health System and Oceans Healthcare.

The groundbreaking ceremony held today promoted the new facility that is said to be state-of-the-art and will be able to accommodate more people.

In addition, there will be an outpatient counseling program, and a dedicated unit for Seniors. The new health center is expected to open early next year.