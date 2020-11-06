Construction begins on Scissortail Park’s Lower Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Construction is underway after city leaders broke ground Friday on Scissortail Park’s 30-acre Lower Park, located in the heart of Oklahoma City.

“Scissortail Park attracts thousands of residents and visitors alike to enjoy concerts, festivals, farmer’s markets and even roller skating. It’s been an outdoor oasis during a challenging year,” said Mayor David Holt. “And now we get to break ground on phase two, which will serve as an ideal companion to our bustling Upper Park with athletic fields and courts, an extension of the promenade and nature play elements.”

Photo provided by City of Oklahoma City

Construction on the Lower Park is scheduled to be completed in 2022. The 40-acre Upper Park, which extends south from Oklahoma City Boulevard to Interstate 40, opened in 2019.

The total budget for Scissortail Park is $132 million, funded debt-free by MAPS 3, a $777 million capital improvement program to improve the quality of life in Oklahoma City. MAPS 3 is funded by a 1-cent sales tax initiative that began in April 2010 and ended in December 2017, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

Photo provided by City of Oklahoma City

The Lower Park is designed to have more open and natural spaces than the Upper Park. It includes space for athletic events and pickup sports, with a soccer field, sports pavilion, pickleball courts, futsal court and two basketball courts.

Paths with pavers and furniture, whispering pines, native gardens, a hollow, an overlook hill and plaza will accentuate the promenade. A play area for children is also being built.

Photo provided by City of Oklahoma City

The Skydance Bridge will connect the Upper Park to the Lower Park, which extends to SW 15th Street on the north shore of the Oklahoma River, an original MAPS project.

HargreavesJones is the architect of the park, and Wynn Construction is the general contractor for Lower Park construction, according to the news release.

