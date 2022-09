OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.

Sharp construction bolts – scattered in the southbound lanes near the Kilpatrick Turnpike – caused flat tires for around a dozen drivers Thursday afternoon.

Scattered construction bolts flattened tires on the Broadway Extension Thursday. Image KFOR

It remains unknown how the bolts ended up in the roadway.

Police and firefighters partially blocked some lanes so they could remove the bolts.