OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along a popular Oklahoma City roadway may soon need to find a detour as construction continues on a pedestrian bridge.

Officials say N.W. Expressway from Wilshire Blvd. to MacArthur Blvd. will close from midnight to 5 a.m. on Sept. 14 so construction crews can hoist a 121-foot pedestrian bridge over the roadway.

Crews will complete welding, decking, and assembly work over the next few weeks. As a result, the outside east and westbound lanes of N.W. Expressway will be closed through mid-October.

Two lanes in each direction will remain open to traffic.

The 121-foot pedestrian bridge over NW Expressway Blvd. will link the Lake Hefner and Lake Overholser Trail. It will also provide safer passage for walkers, cyclists, and runners across NW Expressway.

Credit: City of Oklahoma City

City leaders tell KFOR that you probably don’t see many people currently crossing N.W. Expressway because pedestrians and cyclists don’t feel safe doing so because of the traffic and high rate of speed along the roadway.

The $5.3 million project is funded by the 2007 Bond Program and the 2017 Better Streets Safer City Bond Program.