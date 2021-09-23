Construction finished at Oklahoma rehabilitation hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say construction is now complete on a local rehabilitation hospital in Oklahoma City.

The $7.5 million project added a 10,000-square-foot patient wing to Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City. The project added 16 beds, which increased capacity by 32%.

Organizers say the addition features a new pharmacy and a classroom.

The rehabilitation hospital first opened in October 2012 with 50 beds and provides services for patients recovering from strokes and other long-term illnesses or injuries. It also features specialized clinical programs including a dedicated brain injury unit.

Before the expansion project, the hospital operated at or near capacity for half of the year.

“We never wanted to be in a position where we had to turn a patient away in need of rehabilitative care because we simply didn’t have a bed,” said Thomas Elliott, chief executive officer of Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City. “The work our clinical teams do here helps people recover and get back to their lives. Our prayer is that with these 16 additional beds and now a second Mercy rehab hospital in Oklahoma City, we’ll never have to turn another patient away.”

In March, Kindred and Mercy opened Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City – South, a 36-bed rehab hospital located in the southern part of the city, through the existing joint venture.