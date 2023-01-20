EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Edmond and Arcadia may soon have to find an alternate route due to a construction project.

SH-66 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between Post Rd. in Edmond and Luther Rd. in Luther through 2025 for resurfacing and widening.

The project is scheduled to start on Monday, Jan. 30.

Crews will be resurfacing and widening SH-66 from two lanes to four lanes and adding improved shoulders between Post Rd. and Westminster Rd.

Crews will also resurface and improve shoulders to SH-66 between Anderson Rd. and Luther Rd.

Officials say they will also improve intersections at Hiwassee Rd. and Indian Meridian Rd.

Drivers should expect SH-66 to be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Post Rd. and Westminster Rd. and will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between Anderson Rd. and Luther Rd. with a traffic signal and speed reductions.

The project will be completed in summer of 2025.