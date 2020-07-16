Construction project moves forward along I-35 in McClain County

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in McClain County may need to prepare themselves for some construction projects that will continue through the summer.
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say drivers can expect the following impacts on I-35 at Ladd Rd., between Goldsby and Purcell, through the summer:
- Southbound I-35 on-ramp from Ladd Road will remain closed through July
- Northbound and southbound I-35 lanes remain shifted through August
- The Ladd Road bridge over I-35 is now open
- The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.
Drivers can expect delays and congestion and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.
The $9 million project includes reconstruction and lengthening of the I-35 ramps at Ladd Road and replacement of the Ladd Road bridge over I-35.
LATEST STORIES:
- Confederate flag spotted over Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of NASCAR All-Star Race
- In the open: White House advisers tussle over virus response
- Michigan store owners bury $1 million in jewelry for real-life treasure hunt
- Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of retired K-9
- Second suspect pleads guilty to 2019 murder of Oklahoma man