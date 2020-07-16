Construction project moves forward along I-35 in McClain County

GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in McClain County may need to prepare themselves for some construction projects that will continue through the summer.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say drivers can expect the following impacts on I-35 at Ladd Rd., between Goldsby and Purcell, through the summer:

Southbound I-35 on-ramp from Ladd Road will remain closed through July

Northbound and southbound I-35 lanes remain shifted through August

The Ladd Road bridge over I-35 is now open

The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

Drivers can expect delays and congestion and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.

The $9 million project includes reconstruction and lengthening of the I-35 ramps at Ladd Road and replacement of the Ladd Road bridge over I-35.

