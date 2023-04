OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans should brace for a big construction project set to begin Monday. Drivers can expect lane closures and lower speed limits.

Construction crews will start the process of widening a six mile stretch of I-40 from Town Center Drive in Midwest City to I-240. The construction will also combine rebuilding the interchange at I-40 and Douglas.

The construction is expected to last two years.