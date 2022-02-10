NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Norman will soon notice a bit of new construction along a busy route.

Beginning Feb. 14, contractors will close approximately 750 feet of the outside, northbound lane of Flood Ave. for ongoing waterline work.

The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be complete in December of 2022.

The 750-foot closure will begin just north of Robinson St., and will move north until the entire waterline has been replaced.

Officials say the project will feature the installation of new 8-inch and 12-inch waterlines to replace existing lines.