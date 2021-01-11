Construction to begin along I-40 in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers along I-40 and those who live in Yukon will likely notice some slowdowns this week.

Construction will cause traffic along I-40 to be narrowed to two lanes in each direction beginning near Garth Brooks Blvd. to Cimarron Rd.

Officials say the construction project will likely last until summer of 2021.

Right now, just one lane is closed in each direction.

However, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say drivers should expect shifts in which lane will be closed, as well as some delays.