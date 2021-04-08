Construction to begin on busy Edmond intersection

An earlier version included an incorrect graphic, which has been replaced.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Edmond may need to change their morning routine due to an upcoming road construction project.

Beginning on Wednesday, April 14, contractors will reconstruct the concrete intersection at 33rd St. and Kelly Ave.

During construction work, traffic will be reduced to one lane in all directions and driveways will be closed periodically.

Officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

The project will last approximately 120 days with cooperative weather.