Construction to begin on Civic Center theatre, lobby renovations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular music center in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City is breaking ground on renovations that have been approved by voter.

The Civic Center Foundation plans to break ground on theatre and lobby renovations during a ceremony on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

The groundbreaking marks the start of construction on the project outlined and voted on by Oklahoma City residents in the 2017 ‘Better Streets, Safer City’ bond package.

Officials say the bond package approved $14.1 million for the project.

“It feels like a long time since the 2017 vote, and we are thrilled to begin the project and share the plans and progress with the citizens of Oklahoma City. When it is completed, we know it will provide a state-of-the-art facility for arts organizations in Oklahoma City and improve the theatre experience for our patrons. We owe an enormous amount of gratitude to the citizens of Oklahoma City for recognizing the need for renovations and the importance of preserving the usability of this historic building in our city.” said Elizabeth Gray, Executive Director of the Civic Center Foundation.

Officials say the updates include a new addition on the northside of the building, which will serve as the entrance and lobby for the Little Theatre. It will feature amenities like a dedicated bar, new restrooms, balcony seating, and new balcony lobby.

Other improvements to the building include a complete main lobby renovation with plush, spacious new seating, combined bar and cafe options, a relocated box office, a patron services desk, and a VIP lounge.

“The renovations will retain as much of the original 1937 design of the building as possible, and the design of new spaces are inspired by the original building design.” said Ford Altenbern, Project Manager of the Civic Center Foundation.

The project will likely take 18 to 24 months to complete, but the Civic Center will remain open and operational during the construction.