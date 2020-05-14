Construction underway at northeast Oklahoma City middle school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Construction is underway at a middle school in northeast Oklahoma City.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma City Council approved the construction contract to renovate F.D. Moon Middle School using the remaining MAPS for Kids funds.

“We’re excited to get started on this one, because people are going to love the improvements to a school that means a lot to the community around it,” said MAPS Program Manager David Todd.

The $4 million renovation project will include:

Updated heating and air conditioning

Fire sprinkler system

Intercom system

New elevator

Controlled access at east entry

Remodeled cafeteria

Tile replacement in first-floor classrooms and the entire second floor

New ceiling grids, tiles and paint in all classrooms

Exterior improvements, including classroom windows

New corridor lockers

New, easy-maintenance rubber gym floor in west gymnasium

Remodeled restrooms

Larger offices

The project is scheduled to finish in August 2021. It will be completed in phases to allow school to continue throughout the school year.