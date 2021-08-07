Consumer Alert: Help for Oklahoma City metro area employees dealing with addiction and depression

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for countless people, and for many, it has taken an especially large toll, fueling prescription pill addiction. Tragically, overdose deaths have risen in the United States.

The pandemic also caused businesses to close, both temporarily and permanently. But as many businesses reopen, employers are faced with workers who may be struggling with both addiction and related mental health issues.

Corey Odol, with Landmark Recovery in Oklahoma City, joined KFOR on Friday to discuss addiction treatment programs in Oklahoma.

Watch the video at the top of this story for Mr. Odol’s insight into this important issue.

Go to LandmarkRecovery.com or call (855) 950-5035 for more information on treatment programs from Landmark Recovery.

