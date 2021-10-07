Consumer Alert: How surveillance advertising is tracking you

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you’ve been online, you’ve likely noticed something called surveillance advertising.

Surveillance advertising occurs when you’ve looked up or discussed something online, and then related ads begin popping up as you scroll online.

KFOR asked Susan Grant from the Consumer Federation of America if surveillance advertising is an invasion of privacy or smart marketing.

Grant joined News 4 via Zoom to discuss the issue. Watch the above video for that conversation.

Go to consumerfed.org/consumer_info/factsheet-surveillance-advertising-what-is-it for more information on surveillance advertising.

