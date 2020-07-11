Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Consumer Alert: How to help your vehicle handle the heat

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – High temperatures are being felt all across Oklahoma, and the intense heat can create problems for your vehicle.

Saturday is expected to reach a high of 98 degrees Fahrenheit, and 100 degree temperatures are expected across much of next week, according to the 4Warn seven-day forecast.

Photo goes with story
4Warn 7-Day Forecast

And if you’re on the road, chances are you will be turning on your AC.

But your vehicle also needs help coping with the extreme heat.

Ralph Blewett, manager of AAA Care in Edmond, joined KFOR via Skype on Friday to discuss what metro motorists can do to protect their vehicles during intense summer heat.

Watch the above video for Ralph’s insight into this hot topic.

Latest Stories

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter