Consumer Alert: Understanding the financial impact of bad driving

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Driving carelessly is never a good idea. Doing so can result in a collision that can cause injuries and even death. And it can cause you to lose money in the long run.

Insurance comparison firm Quote Wizard recently issued an eye-opening report.

The report shows that driving under the influence, causing an accident or even a speeding ticket can raise how much you pay in auto insurance more than you realize.

Nick Vinzant with Quote Wizard spoke with KFOR on Thursday, providing insight into how your driving potentially impacts your budget. Watch the above video for his info.

Go to QuoteWizard.com for more information.

