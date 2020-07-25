Contact tracing finds four new hotspots in OKC metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With help from contact tracing, the Oklahoma City County Health Department is highlighting the four biggest COVID-19 hotspots right here in the metro.

This comes just after the state unveiled a new way to reach you if you’ve been in contact with someone infected.

“We don’t want to see any large outbreaks at any of our employers here in Oklahoma County,” said LToya Knighten, OCCHD government affairs liaison.

Contact tracing is helping not just the state- but also individual counties to find out where you may have picked up the virus. And from there, who you may have spread it to.

“What they’ve seen actually from data by following up, doing that investigative report on that particular patient, is there are common areas where the infection is being spread,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, DO, MPH- OU Medicine Enterprise Chief Quality Officer.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma City County Health Department identified what they’re calling the Serious 4 – composed of four locations that show larger rates of virus transmission.

Those include an office setting, a restaurant, a daycare and also places of worship.

“They added office spaces to that today because particularly if your office doesn’t require a mask and you’re in an open area with other people, that’s a risk factor for infection,” Bratzler said.

“We’ve been seeing individuals that tested positive, and then maybe their colleague tested positive days later,” Knighten said.

On Friday morning, the state also announced contact tracing text messages will start being used.

Those texts will start with “message for the [contact’s initials].”

This is to let the person who receives the text know that the source of the message is valid without revealing the contact’s name or other private information.

But the Oklahoma City-County Health Department says if you live within its limits, for now, you’ll continue to receive a phone call letting you know if you’ve been in contact with someone infected.

The Health Department is also sending a warning to office spaces.

“We strongly recommend that all businesses put into place some kind of mask mandate. It’s not just a tool that you can use to protect your employees, but it’s also just good business sense,” Knighten said.

According to the Oklahoma State Health Department, contacts who prefer to receive phone calls will be called by a contact tracer from a phone number that will appear on caller ID as 405-522-0001.

