Contract approved for Bricktown Canal light replacements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Plans to replace the lights along the Bricktown Canal are moving forward following a tragic and deadly 2018 accident.

In September of 2018, city officials say a man was leaning against a bollard light along the Bricktown Canal when it suddenly gave way, sending him into the canal.

“He stopped and leaned up against one of the lighting bollards, and the bollard fell into the canal and took the man with him. And as he was trying to get out of the canal, he grabbed onto the bollard and the wires and that’s when the electrocution, from what I understood, took place,” said Kristy Yager, with the City of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say a stranger, who was identified as Brandon Gann, jumped into the canal to try and save the victim. However, he was shocked as the electrical current from the bollard traveled through the canal water.

Officials say 23-year-old Wesley Seeley died from his injuries, while Gann was rushed to a hospital.

After the incident, it was discovered by city crews that 18 light bollards were loose.

A contract to replace the lights was recently approved.

Wynn Construction will remove the old bollards and replace them with safer, pole-mounted lights.

The project will cost taxpayers $625,000.

Work on the project is expected to begin this spring and finish by spring of 2021.