Contractor hired by OG&E electrocuted while on the job in Sulphur

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – A contractor hired by OG&E was electrocuted in Sulphur.

A Sulphur Police Department official confirmed the contractor died on Wednesday.

The official said the young man was from Waco, Texas, and his death was an unfortunate accident.

The victim was a rover, not an OG&E employee.

An OG&E spokesperson released the following statement:

“A contractor conducting work for OG&E was fatally injured after experiencing electrical contact in Sulphur, Okla. on Wednesday, July 7. We are extremely saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers are with their family. The cause of the incident is being investigated.”

